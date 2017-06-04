OPINION: President a danger to our security and our democracy

The spotlight isn’t just on Trump, but on congressional Republicans as they have lacked courage thus far to take action against Trump’s interference in the FBI investigation or his ties to Russia. Speaker Ryan refused to even hold a vote on a bill to investigate an independent 9/11-type commission.
Recently Democrats filed a discharge petition to force a vote on HR 356, the bipartisan Swalwell-Cummings bill, to establish an outside, independent commission to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia. Republicans have blocked the measure despite the fact that 78 percent of Americans want an independent investigation into the Trump-Russia connection.
Republicans in Congress are complicit. While some Republicans are praising the appointment of Mueller now, just recently they were running scared from the question of an independent investigation. The reality is that there will be no consequences for any of Trump’s actions unless Republicans in Congress grow a spine and put country before party.
Unfortunately, there is no sign that they are willing to do that. What will it take for Rep. Paul Gosar, Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake to recognize that this president is a danger to our security and our democracy?
David Coward
Gold Canyon
