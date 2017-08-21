OPINION: Prayers are with deceased, wounded in Charlottesville

On the events Aug. 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia: Of all of the self-evident truths that gave America her essence, that of recognizing every human being as a child of God is the most important and foundational.
The desecration of that truth along with innocent human beings by the incarnate evil of white supremacists in Charlottesville today should invoke the wrath and relentless pursuit of justice of every American.
My prayers are with the deceased, wounded and bereaved along with all of those noble individuals in law-enforcement who now seek to bring the perpetrators of this hellish act to swift and demonstrable justice.
May this day steel the resolve of all of us to purpose in our hearts to tirelessly pursue that day when every last one of God’s children will live in freedom and pursue his or her own purpose and dreams without fear of anyone.
Rep. Trent Franks
R-District 8
Arizona
