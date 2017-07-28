OPINION: Please help children in foster care get ready for school

Monsoon season just started, but the start of school will be here before you know it and Aid to Adoption of Special Kids is already working to make sure the school year starts strong for children in foster care.
AASK provided backpacks filled with school supplies to 800 children last year and aims to help even more students this year.
A $25 donation buys a backpack and age-appropriate school supplies, such as the notebook paper, pens, pencils, folders, ruler, scissors and other essentials. Gifts can be made at www.aaskbackpackdrive.org.
These donations help foster children head back to school ready to learn. Please give and let us do the shopping for you.
Donations to the AASK backpack drive qualify for Arizona’s foster care tax credit that may mean a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your state income tax.
AASK, licensed by the Arizona Department of Economic Security since 1988, recruits, trains and provides ongoing support to the families that open their hearts and their homes to children in the child welfare system.
AASK, a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity, has helped facilitate thousands of adoptions and guided hundreds of kinship caregivers through the state licensing process.
Julie Turko
Director of Development
Aid to Adoption of Special Kids
Arizona
