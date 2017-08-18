OPINION: When will county areas north of the city be annexed?

I moved to Apache Junction in 2015 and volunteered for a board vacancy and subsequently went through the city of Apache Junction leadership program.
In the article “‘Breakfast with the Mayor’ held at Hacker’s Grill in Apache Junction,” on the front page of the July 26, 2017, issue, a resident of the area near the Mining Camp had asked the current mayor about annexing that area. I currently live in a similar area north of Prospector Park near Bulldog Canyon gate. At the time that I had been going through the leadership program, then-Mayor John Insalaco had mentioned these two strips of land that are within the area of Apache Junction but not actually within the corporate city limits. He had indicated that those areas had not yet become incorporated into the city due to the proximity of each area to the nearby respective mountains. Due to the location, he had indicated that the soil was extremely rocky and that currently it was too expensive to have to put in sewer, water, etc., for the residents of these areas and indicated that this was the reason why the city had not yet done annexed them. That’s just as an FYI.
I wish that I had been able to make it to that lunch. When I originally volunteered and went through the leadership program and was appointed to the board of adjustment, I resided on Winchester within the city limits. I now live in the unincorporated area outside of the city limit. According to the statutes, it doesn’t appear that persons living in the unincorporated areas of Apache Junction are able to apply to serve on boards or commissions, thereby making me ineligible to apply for or be appointed to any other boards or commissions. It would be interesting to find out if the sewer/water cost issues are still relevant or any sort of timeline there might be regarding annexation for these two areas.
Jim Burczewski
Unincorporated Pinal County near Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.