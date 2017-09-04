OPINION: Trump administration should preserve DACA

While Texas reels from likely the largest natural disaster in their history, the man who apparently gave up on trying to unite all Americans is mulling the removal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Given what happened on Aug. 25 in Texas, it’s apparent that he’s more than happy to use a hurricane as cover to force thousands of immigrants back into the shadows, tearing families apart and making our communities less safe.
If the Trump administration moves forward with removing protections from DREAMers, it would force thousands of immigrants, who only know this country as their home and didn’t have a choice in the matter, back into the shadows. It would tear families apart and make our communities less safe.
The Trump administration should preserve DACA until a long-term solution is passed in Congress to allow young immigrants to continue contributing to our country. Ending of DACA without a legislative solution would be a devastating blow to our nation’s economy and nearly 800,000 DREAMers who live, study, and work here.
It’s time for Republicans, like our Rep. Gosar, to put politics aside and give DREAMers the opportunity to continue making invaluable contributions to America. They represent our country’s future and are already making invaluable contributions to our economy.
It’s the smart thing to do for our economy, and it’s the right thing to do for our country. According to the Center for American Progress, the 10 states demanding that the Trump administration end DACA would lose more than $8 billion annually in state gross domestic product.
Democrats believe our diversity is our greatest strength. We will always fight for hardworking families and a smart, sensible immigration system.
Kathy Guillen
Apache Junction
