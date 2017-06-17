OPINION: Thank you to all who planned chamber’s awards banquet

Gather some 200 local residents, businesses, the Apache Junction High School string quartet, Superstition Fire and Medical District Honor Guard bagpipers and volunteer nominees together and you have a fantastic community happening.
Many of us enjoyed the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Banquet event on June 1. Thank you to all who attended the successful gathering. It was an opportunity to meet, greet and share time with local residents who male Apache Junction the special place that it is.
A big thank you to everyone who planned and assisted in a such a fine community program.
Maxine Boyce
Apache Junction
Editor’s note: Maxine Boyce, a longtime Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce volunteer, won Volunteer of the Year at the event. See the story and photos at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/apache-junction-chamber-community-awards-ceremony-held/.
