OPINION: Teachers breaking contract can be charged fee

Recently our school district has had several teachers wanting out of their contracts to take employment at neighboring districts. When certified employees sign a contract it includes agreeing to pay a fee of up to $2,500 if they choose to breach the contract. The provision ensures having qualified staff ready and prepared to teach our students on day one of the new school year. This is common practice with school districts across Arizona.
Contracts generally come out in the spring so that school districts have plenty of time to replace non-returning employees before the start of the upcoming school year. When a teacher chooses to break their contract, they make the request in writing and the school board makes a final decision. The employee can choose to have the board discussion in public or in an executive session. The board then has several options in deciding the outcome. They can decide not to allow the teacher out of the contract, allow the teacher out of the contract with no fee assessment or allow the teacher out of the contract with a fee of up to $2,500.
It would be a rare circumstance not to allow a teacher wishing to leave out of their contract. Forcing an employee to remain in a position in which they want to leave is generally not the best scenario for our students.
Over the summer the school board, with a consistent vote of 4-1, assessed fees varying from $500-$1,500 to certified employees wanting out of their signed contracts. I have been asked several times why I voted against the fee assessment.
Until the past few years, Apache Junction Unified School District has not been enforcing the contract provision to assess a fee for a breached contract. Currently we have no clearly defined method for assigning a fee and enforcing the provision, so setting fees at the time is fairly arbitrary. Board members took into consideration the “damages” based on how difficult it would be to replace each specific teacher along with how close their resignation aligned with the beginning of the new school year.
I strongly believe that employees should be treated equally regardless of rank. In this same school year the former superintendent resigned and wanted out of his contract having one year left to fulfill. Three of the current board members voted to pay him for an additional year beyond his last day of employment. The financial “damages” caused by this resignation far exceeded that of any resigning teacher. The message this sends the teachers being charged to get out of their contract is one that I could not support.
Based on many things that have transpired during this last school year, some of the decisions made by the school board prior to me being seated and not having a consistent process in place for fining teachers wishing to get out of their contracts, I feel the only fair and reasonable action at this time would have been to release them from their contract with no fine so that both the employee and school district could move forward.
There was one other crucial element of the fee-assessing process that I found extremely disturbing – the difference in how a resigning employee was treated over employees who retired. We had employees who had been with our school district 10-30 years. They stayed loyal and stuck it out through all the turmoil, ups and downs, several years of no increase in pay, layoffs, etc. Our school district was their family and their home. Yet because these employees were resigning and not retiring they received absolutely nothing for their years of service. We have employees that after only two years with the district receive a plaque and a nice farewell party because they are retiring rather than resigning. What a disgraceful way to send off employees that have given so much.
Nickle and diming teachers with a breach of contract fee without even so much as a thank you note sends a very negative message of how we value them. This was one of major factors in why I voted against charging a fee to be released from their contracts. Most long-term employees were literally heartbroken over leaving our district.
We have a lot of work to do to improve the old standards and mind-set of this school board. As a board we consistently state that we are moving forward and taking new direction. We have new leadership both on the board and within the school district that are ready and excited to begin our new journey.
Part of moving forward and taking a new direction will be to evaluate where we need to make changes and improvements. I believe we need to work on a creating a structured, tiered set of guidelines so that if a teacher wants out of their contract it is clear cut what the fee will be. Once we have a process in place, we need to clearly communicate the fee structure and consistently enforce it. Having this in place will still provide the board discretion in assessing fees if there are unusual cases with extenuating circumstances that arise.
We also need to build a working relationship with other school districts so that both are on the same page. It’s tough for our school to compete with higher-paying ones and it does become a hardship to replace teachers once school has started. When an employee under contract applies to another school district, both human resources departments should be communicating. Some districts that hire a teacher still under contract will pay the fees to break the contract.
On a final note I’d like to express how truly excited I am not only to be serving on the school board but also to be working with our two new leaders, Dr. Krista Anderson and her assistant Dr. Jennifer Cruz. These ladies are an amazing dynamic duo with the direction in which they are already leading our district. I truly hope my fellow board members will agree to giving our new superintendent this first school year to rebuild a strong foundation within our school district and work on building strong relationships throughout our community. My hope is also that the school board members will use this time to build a strong, healthy working relationship amongst ourselves so that this school year will truly be the start of taking a new direction and moving our district forward.
Christa Rizzi
Member
Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board
Editor’s note: Christa Rizzi is the lone member of the AJUSD Governing Board who voted against assessing each of three teachers who resigned after signing contracts to work this year $1,500 in liquidated damages. See the story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/education/1500-dollars-assessed-against-each-of-3-apache-junction-teachers-seeking-to-leave.
