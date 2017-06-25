OPINION: State doesn’t pay for upkeep of Confederate memorials in AZ

Evidently the people, NAACP and Black Lives Matter have not done their homework. The state does not and has not paid of any of these monuments, nor for their upkeep.
The one near the capital was built and is maintained by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and does not use funds from any other entity.
The one at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery is on private land and is maintained by the cemetery.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans has always been very determined about keeping the monuments they have in their areas clean and taken care of in every way, not needing State funds.
The very thought of taking down a tiny monument for Confederate soldiers killed by the Indians, in the middle of nowhere, boggles my mind. I doubt if any of them have ever seen it nor will ever see it.
Perhaps the aggrieved gentlemen are not aware of what the U.S. government feels about the Confederate soldiers. I will list the information: A document that states, in part, that U.S. Public Law 85-425 Sec. 410, approved May 23, 1958, made all Confederate army, navy and marine veterans equal to U.S. veterans. Additionally, under U.S. public law 810, approved by the 17th Congress on Feb. 26, 1929, the War Department was directed to erect headstones and recognize Confederate grave sites as U.S. grave sites.
The SCV sees to the markers set by the Arizona highways. They do not use state money.
The SCV and UDC hold memorial services at all places, normally the week of or near the week of Confederate Memorial Day. How many of these people who are complaining about memorials here in Arizona, go to the grave sites connected with their family history?
We are against all – not just Confederate – historical monuments, markers, and headstones, being removed or defaced in anyway.
Carol Dustin
Scottsdale
