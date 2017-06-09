OPINION: Fire board, not fire chief, responsible for SFMD finances

This week, the Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Fire Board was compelled to unanimously vote to authorize a statement to correct the surge of inaccurate information and rumors spreading through our community about the SFMD and our Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois.
Recently, statements have been made through letters, automated phone calls and other means by individuals – including some anonymously – claiming that the fire chief is responsible for a budget shortfall, overspending and making unnecessary purchases. These statements are inaccurate.
These rumors and inaccurate statements detract from the good work that all SFMD employees do to maintain the high levels of service that each of you come to expect and deserve in our community.
It is the SFMD Fire Board, not the fire chief, that is responsible for the SFMD finances. It is the fire board, not the fire chief, that sets the budget and approves expenditures. It is the fire board, not the fire chief, that authorized use of reserve funds to balance the budget in prior years.
Every year the fire board sets its schedule to work on the SFMD budget that is delivered to Pinal County by the end of July. The process is months long and includes several presentations during fire board meetings. The fire board, not the fire chief, is responsible for setting the budget on which the tax rate is determined. This year is no different. The budget will be balanced and delivered on time.
Since 1955 the SFMD has evolved in response to the needs of the communities it serves. Likewise, the budgetary issues continue to evolve.
This year, the budget process included the unprecedented financial stress of a $600,000 increase in the SFMD’s contribution to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. This issue is not unique to the SFMD. Fire districts across the state as well as other agencies that employ public safety personnel are dealing with major increases. Although the SFMD expected some relief from its PSPRS obligation, until the legislative relief became law, the extent of the relief could not be determined. This calculation came late in the budget process and as specifically discussed in the May board meeting, the budget will be balanced.
This year, the budget process includes the second year of the SFMD ambulance division. The fire board, not the fire chief, authorized that SFMD use reserve funds (as well as grant money) to start this program to increase the service levels to our community. Every month, the fire board is presented with information including the number of ambulance transports and amounts collected from prior transports to monitor the ambulance division. As is repeatedly discussed at fire board meetings, over time the ambulance division (with fees regulated by the Arizona Department of Health Services) is projected to re-pay the reserve fund.
In addition to setting the budget, it is the fire board, not the fire chief, that approves all capital purchases. It is the fire board, not the fire chief, that sets the employee pay scale, taking into consideration consistency with pay scales from other fire districts and fire departments to provide a fair level of compensation to attract and retain the qualified employees on which we all rely.
Also, each month the fire board is responsible for reviewing and approving the SFMD financial reports and monitors that SFMD money is spent according to the approved budget.
Instead of going further into some of the rumors and misinformation, it is important for our community to know that the fire board works to maintain the SFMD’s ability to carry out its primary mission to preserve life, protect property and add value to the community. If you have questions, we invite you to attend a fire board meeting. Our meetings are held the third Wednesday of every month.
Jeff Cross
Chairman
Superstition Fire and Medical District
