OPINION: Border wall would disrupt migratory birds, other wildlife

In addition to the many already negative aspects of Trump’s planned border wall as documented in the media, people need to be aware of other egregious aspects affecting wildlife.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the Sierra Club magazine (September/October 2017), stated that an impenetrable wall would likely impact a large number (111) of endangered wildlife species and some 106 migratory bird species. Those affected include the Mexican grey wolf, ocelots, pronghorn deer and bison some of which have been spotted trying to climb over existing walls to get to forage and water. A larger wall would also disrupt bird migration and mating habits, causing further damage to this delicate ecosystem.
The Arizona-Mexico border is 372 miles long. Of that, 123 miles are proposed to be guarded bollard fences and the remaining 189 miles would have Normandy barriers or other types of vehicular obstacles. The remaining 60 miles are judged too steep or rugged to support construction. In any case, additions to the existing fences will cause more disruption and possible death of affected wildlife.
Elizabeth A. Bantz
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.