OPINION: Apache Junction desperately needs a bus system

I am a 61-year-old disabled senior citizen of Apache Junction.
I have lived in Apache Junction since 1998.
In the past we at least had a van service for transportation.
That no longer exists.
With the rapid expansion of citizens of Apache Junction, we are all lacking in transportation.
We used to at least have a van we could call for transportation to the doctors, grocery stores, pharmacies and more.
Now, we have nothing.
I think it would be prudent to start up a bus system – perhaps merged with the Phoenix Metro system – and have dial-a-ride included mostly for the above-mentioned reasons.
Apache Junction citizens are left at a loss of any transportation except for cabs, which are, to say the least, expensive.
It would help school-aged children and regular citizens of our city and assist greatly with transportation of the city’s elderly and disabled to many places we currently have no access to whatsoever.
Wouldn’t you consider this a prudent move in assisting Apache Junction with its growth and health?
Heidi A Robinson
Apache Junction
