OPINION: Apache Junction desperately needs a bus system

Sep 7th, 2017 · by · Comments:

I am a 61-year-old disabled senior citizen of Apache Junction.

I have lived in Apache Junction since 1998.

In the past we at least had a van service for transportation.

That no longer exists.

With the rapid expansion of citizens of Apache Junction, we are all lacking in transportation.

We used to at least have a van we could call for transportation to the doctors, grocery stores, pharmacies and more.
Now, we have nothing.

I think it would be prudent to start up a bus system – perhaps merged with the Phoenix Metro system – and have dial-a-ride included mostly for the above-mentioned reasons.

Apache Junction citizens are left at a loss of any transportation except for cabs, which are, to say the least, expensive.

It would help school-aged children and regular citizens of our city and assist greatly with transportation of the city’s elderly and disabled to many places we currently have no access to whatsoever.

Wouldn’t you consider this a prudent move in assisting Apache Junction with its growth and health?
Heidi A Robinson
Apache Junction

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie