OPINION: 800,000 signed up for DACA, including 52,000 in Arizona

Today’s decision by President Donald Trump to end DACA is punishing and inhumane. The program allowed these young individuals to come out of the shadows and prompted them to be productive, hard-working contributors to society with a chance for a better life. That is based on the spirit of the American dream. Above all, it was the foundation for an economically stronger country, one built on educating and employing our future generations.
More than 800,000 youths have signed up and been approved for DACA, including nearly 28,000 initial applicants and close to 24,000 renewal recipients in Arizona. They willingly registered their addresses and contact information with federal authorities who can now more easily locate them if Trump were to give the order to deport them.
DACA not only improved the lives of undocumented young people but also positively affected Arizona’s economy. The inclusion of these young people has contributed to more prosperous local, state and national economies. Most importantly, it created safer and stronger communities. Ending DACA is counterproductive, at best, and at worst, coldhearted.
Rep. Rebecca Rios
D-Phoenix (District 27)
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.