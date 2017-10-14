OPINION: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is a time to learn more about how to report and prevent violence.
If you saw it happening, would you know it was domestic violence? If you knew it was domestic violence, would you take the steps to report it? What are you doing to help prevent it?
In the news, social media, and on television we see public service announcements highlighting the various issues facing domestic violence. These messages are directed at those in the middle of a violent relationship, those witnessing the violence, or those committing the violence.
October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Apache Junction Police Department asks the residents of Apache Junction to use this as an opportunity to learn more about the plight of victims and survivors of domestic violence as well as gain a better understanding about what organizations, including AJPD, are doing to try and combat this violence and support those affected by it.
One way this can be done is by visiting with shelters and services that provide assistance to people experiencing domestic violence. Here in Apache Junction we are fortunate to have the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse. CAAFA strives to provide shelter to victims of domestic violence as well as provide services and support to victims so they can reach self-sufficiency and achieve a violence free life. The AJPD has a strong partnership with CAAFA and we work together to provide services to residents in Apache Junction who are in need of help.
During the month of October the AJPD will be displaying messages on the city marquee, on the AJPD website, and on the AJPD social media pages with information and resources about domestic violence.
Join us during this time so we can all learn more about the impact of domestic violence and what we as individuals, and as a larger community, can do to combat domestic violence.
Domestic Violence. Recognize it. Report it. Prevent it. Let’s all join together and say no more domestic violence in Apache Junction.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a violent relationship, get help today. Contact CAAFA at 480-982-0196 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Both numbers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Don’t wait; get help now.
Rob McDaniel
Community Resource Coordinator
Apache Junction Police Department
