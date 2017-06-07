OPINION: Mother’s Day tea ‘outstanding,’ well-organized, resident says

In my 20 years as an active participant at the Apache Junction Senior Center I have attended most of our annual Mother’s Day teas – all lovely. But this year’s tea was outstanding. My friends are still thanking me for inviting them.
The organization was excellent – a sign of a successful event and it was. From check-in to being seated at our tables by the Apache Junction NJROTC members, the beautifully decorated dining room and tables and the wonderful music by the Desert Darlins, a string quartet, we knew we were having a special experience.
Out fantastic chef, Victoria, and her helper created appealing and taste-bud-popping vegetable trays and dip, delicious croissant sandwiches and dessert trays filled with assorted cakes, cheesecake and chocolate-dipped strawberries. The servers were our Apache Junction Senior Center men and the NJROTC members who kept our water glasses and cups filled.
Then came the door prizes. Wow.
So, on behalf of those attending our annual Mother’s Day tea and the first one organized by our new management, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, a huge thank you”to all of the volunteers and to JJ and the Apache Junction parks and recreation office staff for making this year’s event so memorable.
For information on the many Apache Junction Senior Center activities, call 480-474-5260 or stop by our desk at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
Sharyn Oden
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.