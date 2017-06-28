OPINION: Memorials are for ‘our ancestors’

Jun 28th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Thank you for printing the article on these monuments (“Should Confederate memorial remain near Gold Canyon” on pages 1 and 17 of the June 14, 2017, issue). It means quite a bit to many of us Southerners.

These were our ancestors and the forebears of our families.

Donna Davis
Sons of Confederate Veterans member
Camp 1710, Confederate Secret Service

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie