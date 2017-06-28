OPINION: Memorials are for ‘our ancestors’

Thank you for printing the article on these monuments (“Should Confederate memorial remain near Gold Canyon” on pages 1 and 17 of the June 14, 2017, issue). It means quite a bit to many of us Southerners.
These were our ancestors and the forebears of our families.
Donna Davis
Sons of Confederate Veterans member
Camp 1710, Confederate Secret Service
