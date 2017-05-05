Rick Hardina: Lost Dutchman Marathon provides scholarships

May 5th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Committee member Tanya Loftis of the 2017 Lost Dutchman Marathon Races presented five $2,000 scholarship checks to the following Apache Junction High School students: Danae Liguori, Emily Abbatacola, Ashley Ross, Sean Maloney and Gabriella Komashko.

To date, the Lost Dutchman Marathon Races have donated a total of $165,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

Rick Hardina
Board member
Lost Dutchman Marathon Races

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie