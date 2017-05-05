Rick Hardina: Lost Dutchman Marathon provides scholarships

Committee member Tanya Loftis of the 2017 Lost Dutchman Marathon Races presented five $2,000 scholarship checks to the following Apache Junction High School students: Danae Liguori, Emily Abbatacola, Ashley Ross, Sean Maloney and Gabriella Komashko.
To date, the Lost Dutchman Marathon Races have donated a total of $165,000 in scholarships to local high school students.
Rick Hardina
Board member
Lost Dutchman Marathon Races
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.