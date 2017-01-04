Linda DeMaria: Protect wild animals by not saying where photos taken

You may want to think twice before being so specific on locations of wild things. I’m the one listening to the gunfire starting at 3 a.m. in a residential area after the mule deer photo was online. Calling the sheriff’s office has been a waste of time in the past so if we want to continue to enjoy these animals, we must protect them the best we can.

Linda DeMaria
Gold Canyon

Editor’s note: According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s website, Apache Junction and Gold Canyon are in hunting area 26M, it has an archery-only deer hunt in late December and January and that hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and a non-permit archery deer tag. Go to https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/units/mesa/26m.

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

