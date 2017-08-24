OPINION: Likes tiered fee system for Apache Junction teachers ending contracts, but has questions

Reading your article on “Guidelines set for Apache Junction Unified School District teachers seeking to leave,” (Page 1, Aug. 16, 2017, issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent) I am a bit confused.
AJUSD has always given out contracts in the month of April. So how then do they plan on imposing fines for “the next school year’s” contract in the months of January-March as they haven’t had the opportunity to even sign a contract?
If AJUSD suddenly decides to hand out “next year’s” contracts in January with the usually two-week window to sign, then won’t teachers be given virtually no opportunity to shop for jobs in other districts as most other districts won’t hand out contracts until April and won’t know what spots will need to be filled?
I like this tiered “fee” system, I just question the time frame of the early tiers.
Knowing when contracts are given out and when they are due would be vital to determining if this system is fair and just.
Soren Saggio
Apache Junction
