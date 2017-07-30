OPINION: Letter writer explains how to hire a president

As I understand it, big corporations need chief executive officers – presidents.
They do not choose up sides and divide into parties and campaign for the office. They do not have everyone (from the elevator operator on up) vote for the new CEO.
Corporations choose a hiring committee which can take the time for a careful look at the resumés of those who want to be the Big Boss – and outright hire one.
There may be factions in a big corporation – but nobody openly advocates stopping production and sales, scattering the assets to the winds and shutting up shop.
The issue openly discussed is how to produce more, sell more, transport more raw materials in and product out – more efficiently. (A side issue is how to have the employees happier – so they will produce more efficiently, etc.)
Corporations are not some new, modern development. I do believe the East India Company and the Hudson Bay Company were what we would understand as corporations.
George Washington and any number of the Founders understood that a nation is, in some respects, like a corporation. At any rate, they did not want to start a hereditary monarchy. After much debate, the Constitutional Convention decided to have the States choose a hiring committee (which they called Electors, and which we call the Electoral College).
They absolutely did not write in the Constitution, “There shall be political Parties, which shall each choose separate Groups of Electors . . .”
Nowhere in the Constitution do we find a thing about political parties. George Washington warned us (in his farewell address) against “the Spirit of Party”.
But we have over-ridden the Founders, trusting our futures and our children’s futures to the whimsies of conventions, drunken gatherings, wild, ungovernable, lying political parties. We changed the Constitution (Formally? Informally? How? When?) so that each political party submits a list of possible electors to the voters, bypassing the States. We should seriously consider changing it back.
Glenn Jacobs
Eagar
