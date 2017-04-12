James Landon: Apache Junction library needs equipment to convert 8 mm home movies

The Apache Junction library has an area where patrons can use special equipment to convert their slides, negatives and VHS tapes to DVD.

This apparently was made possible a few years ago by a grant from the Arizona State Library Archives and Public Records, a division of the secretary of state.

But they don’t have the equipment to convert 8 mm home movie film to DVD. It would be great if they did have this additional equipment.
James Landon
Apache Junction

