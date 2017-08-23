OPINION: In partnerships, United Way is helping the Apache Junction community

Editor’s note: The following was read at the Aug. 15 meeting of the Apache Junction City Council:
Mayor Serdy, council members, community members of Apache Junction: Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to address you.
My name is Braden Biggs. For those who don’t know, I am the business engagement and community impact coordinator for the United Way of Pinal County.
Through partnerships – like ours with the city of Apache Junction over the past three years – united we have celebrated many successes.
For example: Through our mentoring program with the Genesis Project, we have been able to help many people find housing, get telephones, obtain birth certificates and driver’s licenses, as well as get a bike to get back to work or to go to a job interview. United we have been able to provide six people in need of a mode of transportation with a bicycle donated by the generous members of the community and with funds invested by the community through programs like Cents4Change. That is a roundup campaign in partnership with 7 different business throughout Apache Junction.
On behalf of the United Way, we would like to bring to your attention two of our upcoming events.
The first is the twice-annual Apache Junction Mayors Breakfast, hosted by Mayor Jeff Serdy in partnership with the United Way 7-9 a.m. Sept. 6th at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
The second is our annual community appreciation dinner. We formally invite you to attend the dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Robson Ranch, 5687 W. Robson Blvd. in Eloy.
This dinner allows us the opportunity to highlight the great work that we all accomplish together. As you know we cannot do this alone. Our motto is, after all, “United We Fight. United We Win.”
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to address you.
We hope to see you there.
Braden Biggs
Business engagement and community impact coordinator
United Way of Pinal County
