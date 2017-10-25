OPINION: Gov. Ducey statement on Sen. Jeff Flake’s 2018 retirement

I want to thank Jeff Flake for representing Arizona in the House and Senate for nearly two decades. Jeff was a voice for fiscal responsibility at the federal level before it was popular, and effectively ended the practice of earmarks. I’ve appreciated his friendship, professionalism and intellect on policy issues impacting Arizona. I wish all the best for Jeff, Cheryl and their whole family.

Doug Ducey
Arizona governor

