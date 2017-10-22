OPINION: Gold Canyon resident doesn’t support propositions 416, 417

Here we go once again. How many times do we have to do this nonsense? Propositions 416 and 417 are both just another attempt to put us taxpayers in potential financial hardship.
We have had to deal with Apache Junction Unified School District and Superstition Fire and Medical District on just about every ballot over the last five years plus. And now Pinal County wants to deal us another bas deal on these two useless and ugly propositions.
I do not support either of these two absurd propositions. We will end up like we did with the so-called Mesa/Gateway plan that has done squat for Apache Junction and Queen Creek. We will end up with more problems than solutions regarding the tax increases for the schools/fire and now the city council is most likely going to approve the $350,000 to “upgrade” police dispatch/records programs with basically more money needed to pay for maintenance and support for the equipment.
All – or most all – of our local politicians are inept in making decisions that will benefit our residents. Dig deep and you may find that they (politicians) have some sort of vested interest (money) in these propositions, etc. That is why I am voting no on propositions 416 and 417. Think about our future and, especially your future, residents of our community.
Jeff Blewitt
Gold Canyon
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.