Gerald Andersen recalls how girl helped when car disabled

She was truly an angel on her way to get her wings. Ashley was her name.
My car decided to quit about two months ago on the Stapley Drive bridge crossing U.S. Highway 60, the Superstition Freeway. I was close to panic. What should I do?
I tried to start the car, but to no avail. Then this car passed me and stopped. This girl jumped out of the passenger side and came around to my window and politely asked if I was having a problem. I simply said yes. She said I should move over and she climbed in behind the steering wheel, turned on the hazard lights and attempted to start my car – but of course, there was no response.
Ashley said I better call the tow truck and of course I didn’t have a phone. So she called one, then she called my wife to meet me at a close-by restaurant.
I decided to go to the repair garage with my car. Ashley went to the restaurant and waited for my wife.
My car and I arrived at the service station. My wife was already there. Such a relief. What a friend Ashley was.
Gerald Andersen
Apache Junction
