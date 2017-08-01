OPINION: Genesis Project president thanks HVAC donors

Genesis Project, a soup kitchen at 564 N. Idaho Road No. 5 in Apache Junction, received many blessings to help install a much needed HVAC system to keep us cool in the summer.
We would like to share a special thank you to Church of Grace at Fountain of the Sun in Mesa as well as all the individual and tax-credit donations designated for the system.
Our donors provide many blessings throughout the year as we receive no government funding. This is a special thank you to all who helped with this project.
Mid Carlozzi
President
Genesis Project
Apache Junction
Editor’s note: Read more about the project at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/church-business-help-bring-air-conditioning-to-genesis-project.
