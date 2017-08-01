OPINION: Genesis Project president thanks HVAC donors

Aug 1st, 2017 · by · Comments:

Genesis Project, a soup kitchen at 564 N. Idaho Road No. 5 in Apache Junction, received many blessings to help install a much needed HVAC system to keep us cool in the summer.

We would like to share a special thank you to Church of Grace at Fountain of the Sun in Mesa as well as all the individual and tax-credit donations designated for the system.

Our donors provide many blessings throughout the year as we receive no government funding. This is a special thank you to all who helped with this project.

Mid Carlozzi
President
Genesis Project
Apache Junction
Editor’s note: Read more about the project at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/church-business-help-bring-air-conditioning-to-genesis-project.

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie