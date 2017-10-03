Flags lowered at all state buildings to honor and remember Las Vegas victims

Our deepest prayers are with Las Vegas, all those killed and injured, and their families. We especially pray for all Arizonans impacted by this tragic shooting. This incredible loss of life will be felt by Americans everywhere. It’s important that the victims, their families, and our brave first responders have the support they need. As we learn more details, the state of Arizona stands ready to assist our neighbors in Nevada in any way we can. To honor the victims, flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset, Oct. 6.
Those looking for friends and loved ones following the Las Vegas mass shooting massacre should call 1-866-535-5654
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
