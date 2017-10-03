Flags lowered at all state buildings to honor and remember Las Vegas victims

Oct 3rd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Our deepest prayers are with Las Vegas, all those killed and injured, and their families. We especially pray for all Arizonans impacted by this tragic shooting. This incredible loss of life will be felt by Americans everywhere. It’s important that the victims, their families, and our brave first responders have the support they need. As we learn more details, the state of Arizona stands ready to assist our neighbors in Nevada in any way we can. To honor the victims, flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset, Oct. 6.

Those looking for friends and loved ones following the Las Vegas mass shooting massacre should call 1-866-535-5654

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie