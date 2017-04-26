Diane E. Brown: Retirement savings should be protected

The Department of Labor recently delayed and will likely soon attempt to overturn the fiduciary rule – a rule that protects retirement savers by requiring that financial professionals provide advice that is in best interests of investors, not suggestions that are simply lucrative for advisers.
Saving Americans an estimated $17 billion a year – that’s $40 million per day – the investor protection rule originally was set to take full effect in April 2017 but now is at risk of being gutted.
American retirees and those saving for retirement need the fiduciary rule.
The ways that Americans save for retirement have changed dramatically in the last 40 years. Fewer people have pensions, while more Americans must save for retirement – and manage those savings – on their own. Since investing can be complicated, many of us turn to professionals, including brokers, insurance agents, financial planners and investment advisers.
Without this rule, advisers are allowed to put their financial interests ahead of their clients when providing investment counseling. Without this rule, millions of Americans are left vulnerable to advice that pays lucrative commissions and fees to financial professionals while exposing savers to excessive costs, poor performance and unnecessary risks.
The White House Council of Economic Advisors estimates that conflicted advice just for IRA mutual fund investments costs Americans $17 billion per year. Over 30 years, a retiree who received conflicted advice when rolling over her or his 401K to an IRA will run out of savings five years earlier than someone who did not receive conflicted advice. Every American saving for retirement deserves advice that puts their best interests first.
Much of the industry is well down the road to complying with this rule. By the day, it is becoming more obvious that the rule is workable and will improve results for savers and for Washington, D.C. needs to hear that it’s time to put the interests of ordinary Americans ahead of Wall Street money managers. A price tag of $40 million a day in lost retirement funds is just too high a price to pay for investors struggling to save a nest egg for retirement.
Editor’s note: Arizona PIRG is a statewide public interest advocacy organization. More information can be found at www.arizonapirg.org.
Diane E. Brown
Executive Director
Arizona Public Interest
Research Group
