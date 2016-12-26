Dave Nybeck: Require recycling services in city of Apache Junction

I appreciate that our fine city council has taken care of the landfill situation but how about instituting mandatory recycle service to all residents and getting all garbage companies to pick up garbage one day a week instead of running through our neighborhoods twice a week?
This could end up with less trash in the landfill and more materials recycled that wouldn’t be taking up space. Other cities recycle and it helps everyone.
Dave Nybeck
Apache Junction
