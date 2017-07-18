OPINION: Critical time to defend free speech, citizen initiatives

Volunteers with Refer 2404 can handle the heat — literally and figuratively. We’ve set out into Arizona with a big goal on a tight deadline: collect over 75,000 valid signatures by Aug. 8 in order to refer HB 2404 to the ballot. With the heat on to get signed petitions returned to our campaign, we’ve set up nine collection points throughout Maricopa and Navajo counties, with more planned.
Our collection points are staffed with fresh petitioning supplies and a notary, everything needed for volunteers to submit signatures for validation. The locations have set, regular hours for citizens welcome to sign the petition and learn more. A list of collection points and hours can be found at Refer2404.org/Points.
Our group behind Refer 2404, Grassroots Citizens Concerned, formed after the Arizona legislature passed a bill making it more expensive and restrictive for citizen initiatives. HB 2404 passed earlier this year without bipartisan support or evidence to back up petition fraud claims, a reason proponents cited justifying the restrictive law.
HB 2404 ignores the will of the people. Our elected officials created a convenient and hypocritical double-standard that suppresses citizen voices.
So we launched Refer 2404 as a response, receiving endorsements from all sides of the political spectrum — liberals, libertarians, socialists and conservatives. Refer 2404 is the only citizens group challenging all five sections of the bill. The new law bans paid per signature circulators, expands the scope of grounds for lawsuits against citizens and threatens ballot certification.
Arizona leadership should be ashamed. This is an attack on free speech. We have been betrayed once again by the people elected to represent our viewpoints, whether popular with their party or not.
Petitioning has been a Constitutional right in our state since the early 1900s. The first statewide initiative to pass was women’s suffrage in 1912, eight years before women’s right to vote was legalized nationally.
Citizens initiatives have historically reflected societal shifts in popular opinion related to divisive topics like alcohol prohibition, capital punishment, right to work, taxes, minimum wage and health care. In Arizona, less than 42 percent of initiatives through 2000 passed. But apparently that’s too much for our elected “leaders” because they don’t want to hear what we have to say.
We the people need to stand up and let Arizona politicians hear us loud and clear: we will Refer 2404.
Grassroots Citizens Concerned is a nonpartisan organization comprised of Arizonans concerned about voter suppression through the passage of HB 2404. The all-volunteer, citizens advocacy group is the only referendum campaign challenging all five sections of HB 2404, which places additional barriers on the already-restrictive petition process.
Refer 2404 represents the concerns of all Arizonans and not one special interest, business or industry.
Learn more at Refer2404.org, and sign the petition at a Collection Point listed at Refer2404.org/Points.
Mike Shipley
Chairman
Grassroots Citizens Concerned
