OPINION: Cranmers connected with AJUSD since 1971

Last week marked the end of the school year with promotions and graduations around the Apache Junction Unified School District. For our family it means the end of an era. Our son’s graduation means there will no longer be a Cranmer connected with AJUSD, in any way, since 1971 (think dirt road in front of AJHS). Amazingly a Cranmer has served our community as either a teacher, nurse or an elected board member and in-between there were seven kids over the years who attended our schools. Our family has served with character and always with a great sense of community.
This year also marks another end as Jeff, my husband, stepped down from volunteering his time by serving on the AJUSD Governing Board. There is now a largely new governing board and very soon with the departure of Dr. Chad Wilson a new superintendent, which signals more change. Jeff and Dr. Wilson both served our community for eight of the most difficult years in our district’s history. These were hard years for every school district in Arizona and AJUSD was no different. “The Great Recession” forced huge budget cuts, school closures, workforce reductions, adjustments in school days and dwindling student enrollment. Compounding the issue was growth south of our community, which facilitated the opening of new schools in J.O. Combs and in San Tan that previously sent their high school students to us. Our community was in flux with people losing their jobs, homes and leaving our community. Dr. Wilson and our board had to “circle the wagons” for the teachers, families and most importantly the students during this trying time. Dr. Wilson was subjected to attacks from people who were critical that he didn’t live in the school district (ironically the current board hired a new superintendent who doesn’t live in our community), his pay/benefits (as far as I am aware there has not been a public disclosure of the next superintendent’s pay/benefit package) and Dr. Wilson’s supposed lack of participation in community events (bear in mind Dr. Wilson extensively reduced district administration to keep more funding for the classroom, which meant more of his time was needed to run the daily business of the district – for example, not having lunch with civic organizations, etc. Through it all the school board(s) and Dr. Wilson searched for innovative ways to not only survive but opportunities for our students to thrive in the ever-changing world of education. It was rough times for all the families in the community who saw beloved teachers leave, neighbors leave and learning to deal with the new normal.
As someone who witnessed this first-hand I can attest to the thoughts, struggles and “heart” that went into the decision-making. In all honesty I can say the AJUSD Governing Board(s) and Dr. Wilson, who was directed by the board(s), made decisions with the conviction to always serve the students, teachers and community first and foremost. Was everything perfect during this time? No, of course not, but they always tried to do what is best for students, teachers and community. Decisions were not made lightly, but through strength of character, creativity, transparency and with as much information and research as possible.
Looking to the future the new school board and superintendent have challenges but I believe they can have success if they continue to put students first and continue to be creative with a very limited budget. I would also suggest the new board and superintendent assume the practice of treating current employees and staff with dignity and respect and to refrain from witch hunts based on individual board member’s personal agendas or feelings.
I hope that in the future there will be more families like mine with long legacies of serving our schools. For us it was 46 years of amazing experiences and opportunities. My other hope is that our community and the current governing board will appreciate and respect those who worked so diligently and served with character before them: Lucy Young, Wendy Moore, Danielle Reynolds, Debbie Skinner, Linda Newkirk and Mike Weaver (still serving), Dr. Chad Wilson, and yes my husband Jeff Cranmer. Go Prospectors.
Suzanne Cranmer
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.