OPINION: Connect a bus to Sossaman Road for people in Apache Junction
There have been many times my daughter’s wanted to go to Mesa. With no ride it is hard. Excellent thought if we could get something to connect at Sossaman Road.
Lori Asleson
Apache Junction
