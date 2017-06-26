OPINION: Confederate monuments ‘part of our history’

I am 77 years old and enjoy history. Five out of six of us boys served in the U.S. Army. According to our family history, two members died in Andersonvile prison.
These monuments (“Should Confederate memorial remain near Gold Canyon” on pages 1 and 17 and “Civil rights leaders wants six Confederate memorials in Arizona removed, including one in Gold Canyon,” on page 17, both in the June 14, 2017, issue) are part of our history and I feel should be left be. I hope that Gov. Doug Ducey does not succumb to racial bigotry of these so-called faith leaders of the NAACP and Black Lives Matter that want to rile more hate.
Don Rogers
