Citizen-driven town hall to uncover vision for Apache Junction

We, Apache Junction, love our Superstitions. They represent our past, our present and our future. They rise out of the desert almost 4,500 feet to an elevation of 6,280 feet. They are rugged, yet beautiful. The diversity of colors are as ever-changing as the people of Apache Junction. Yet, the mountains are as unchanging as the virtues of hard work and loyalty of the people of Apache Junction. The Superstitions are known for a lost treasure, just as we are looking for the bright future of Apache Junction.
Apache Junction was incorporated in 1978. It was began in the early 1900s by a group of people that had a desire to build their future in a rugged parcel of land. They chose the base of the Superstitions because of its unending possibilities. They built a community of like-minded people from a diverse background – ranching, mining and movies. They built the foundation of our community with its traditions, culture and history. This is what brought all of us to the community.
Sept. 15 the city of Apache Junction will be hosting a town hall meeting to dig out of the minds of its citizens’ ideas for the vision of Apache Junction. Where do we want to be in the next five, 10 and 20 years? The event will be attended by up to 50 citizens from the city who can apply through a link on the city website at http://ajcity.net or at the city library. Applications must be completed and turned in by Sept. 4. At that time city staff will reduce the applicants to the 50 participants. The intent is to have a diverse group of all ages, occupations and backgrounds. The day-long meeting will be facilitated by two members of the Arizona Town Hall. They are experienced in working with cities in developing a vision, a missions and goals. There will not be any city staff, council members or board and commission members participating in the town hall meeting. This will be completely citizen-driven.
In late October or early November the city council will hold a work session to develop Apache Junction’s vision, mission and goals for our future. It is imperative that we know the thoughts of our citizens. Those who are not chosen to participate in the town hall can let the city council members know how they would like the city to move forward.
Since 1978, we have been trying to develop our identity. It has been like climbing the Flatiron. We are finding our way through the boulders, walking on known worn paths and continuously looking back to remember from where we have come. There have been times of prosperity and times of drought. But through all those times the spirit of Apache Junction has never been lost. We know that we will reach the top if we just keep moving forward, overcoming the obstacles and showing others that nothing will stop us. Even though we honor our traditions as we climb, we know that we cannot stop moving because we cannot let the mountain beat us.
We are now reaching for the top of the mountain and beyond. We know that when we reach the top we will be able to see our next adventure. We will overlook the valley to the west and see an endless expanse that we can draw upon. We will look to the south where our future growth will come from to help bring more prosperity and opportunities. We will look to the east and north where we will find unknown adventure and a sense of our future heritage.
It will be up to all of us to build our future; all ages – young and old, horsemen, motorcyclists, winter visitors, business owners, families and those who have not yet arrived. Apache Junction is our community. We cannot – and should not – let anyone else determine who or what we are. We stick together during good and bad times. We are a family who can get mad at each other, but God help the person who attacks one of us.
I am inviting you to go to the city website and complete the town hall application or go to the city library to complete a paper application. I am asking that each and every one of you begin to think of how we can move Apache Junction forward into the future. I am asking each and every one of you to think about what you can do as an individual to make your home and neighborhood a better place to live. I am asking each and every one of you to help another person make his or her life better. Together, we can accomplish anything when we put our minds to it. Let’s build the future of Apache Junction together.
Councilman Jeff Struble
City of Apache Junction
Editor’s note: The city of Apache Junction is developing goals for the near and long-term future and wants input in setting a direction for the city. The first step is a town hall of community members that will help identify the key issues for the city as it sets its mission and vision. The town hall is set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. About 50 participants are needed. Those interested in taking part are asked to apply through a survey tool at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eefl6m8rj5tvw1yp/start. The deadline for applying is Sept. 4. Eligible participants include Apache Junction residents, business owners (or proxy) or land owners (or proxy). Those who don’t fall in those categories may be considered if additional participants are needed. Apache Junction hosted town halls in 1996, 1998 and 2002 for its citizens to discuss visions for the future. The Apache Junction City Council voted 6-0 on May 16 to direct city staff to plan for and set up a town hall in September or early October and also plan a work-session council retreat for late October or early November, according to the story http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/planned-2017-town-hall-to-discuss-apache-junctions-future.
