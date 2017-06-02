OPINION: Chief Bourgeois’ contract should be terminated

As a retired Mesa firefighter who lives in the Superstition Fire and Medical District, I would like to say thank you to the men and women who serve our community on the SFMD. You can stand shoulder to shoulder with any fire department across the country with pride as one of the best due to your hard work and dedication to our community.
I now need to continue with something that is difficult to do as a retired firefighter. I have watched quietly for a few years now, but cannot sit quiet any longer.
The recent budget override election essentially confirmed that the district is in financial trouble and will be for the foreseeable future.
In order to get the override passed, Chief Bourgeois used smoke-and-mirror tactics to make the public believe that it was Proposition 117 and the change in how property tax was assessed that led to the financial troubles, but it was actually Chief Bourgeois’ lack of financial control that did it.
The breach he claims to have happened refers to an item he was allowed to write into his contract. This verbiage essentially required that no SFMD member could directly contact or present information to the fire board without going through him first. Not only is this a lack of transparency, it is a direct violation of Arizona Revised Statute 23-1411 and should not be a valid component of his contract even if it was allowed in by the fire board. He is reportedly seeking a year’s salary for this alleged breach.
I believe Paul Bourgeois’ contract should be terminated due to financial mismanagement and incompetence, with a vote of no confidence presented by the board, before he is able to do any more financial damage to a community that he does not live in.
Jeff Cross should also step down from his position on the board. His insight into the fire service should have allowed him to be the level set for this excessive spending, rather than a cheerleader working for the chief to get everything approved.
An independent investigation commission should be appointed by the board to look at all aspects of the district’s financial mismanagement and to confirm the depth of the neglect.
Robert Horn
Apache Junction
