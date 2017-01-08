Charlie Goff: Superstition Area Land Trust has a new logo

The Superstition Area Land trust was founded in 1993 with the goal to conserve the natural Sonoran desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.
As we approach our 25th year, it is time to look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Our new logo has been thoughtfully designed to reflect SALT’s mission, who we are and what we stand for, and clearly embodies our commitment to conserve the Superstition foothills. Development of the new SALT logo as well as a new SALT brochure were funded by the Land Trust Alliance.
Watch for our new logo everywhere. You’ll see it on our website, T-shirts and ball caps; in publications, news articles, letters, e-mails and banners; and on trail kiosks.
The new SALT logo consists of three parts:
•The mountain symbolizes our challenge, to conserve the State Trust Lands surrounding the Superstition Wilderness area.
•The sun is a symbol of time and nature and reminds us that we must act now while there is still time.
•The saguaro is an iconic symbol of the Sonoran desert representing our conservation efforts.
SALT’s accomplishments include the Superstition Area Land Plan, Lost Goldmine Trail and the Silly Mountain Restoration and Trail project.
SALT continues to offer a speakers series, interpretative hikes and an exciting new citizen science program.
SALT is a 100 percent volunteer-based organization. Our volunteers are the heart and soul of SALT and are invaluable partners in conserving the Superstition Foothills.
Volunteer opportunities include trail stewards, pathfinders, trail builders, ambasssadors, administrative assistants, and citizen science participation.
Want to help conserve the Superstition Foothills?
We’d love to have you join us.
For information on our programs and volunteering, go to our website at www.azsalt.org.
Charlie Goff
Acting president
Superstition Area Land Trust
