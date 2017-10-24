OPINION: Can’t afford additional taxes while on a fixed-income

Again trying to increase property taxes. The majority of my friends and neighbors are living on a fixed income. We cannot afford another property tax increase. I will be going door-to-door to tell Apache Junction residents to vote no on Propositions 416 and 417.
I moved to Apache Junction 16 years ago and I don’t know any of the individuals who endorse this proposition and don’t know what they did for this community. For this reason your endorsement means nothing to me.
To Mr. (Scott) Skinner (who wrote the letter at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/opinion/vote-no-on-propositions-416-417-to-respect-rural-culture-values/): thanks for raising your voice.
Jaime Lanza
Apache Junction
