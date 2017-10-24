OPINION: Can’t afford additional taxes while on a fixed-income

Oct 24th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Again trying to increase property taxes. The majority of my friends and neighbors are living on a fixed income. We cannot afford another property tax increase. I will be going door-to-door to tell Apache Junction residents to vote no on Propositions 416 and 417.

I moved to Apache Junction 16 years ago and I don’t know any of the individuals who endorse this proposition and don’t know what they did for this community. For this reason your endorsement means nothing to me.

To Mr. (Scott) Skinner (who wrote the letter at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/opinion/vote-no-on-propositions-416-417-to-respect-rural-culture-values/): thanks for raising your voice.

Jaime Lanza
Apache Junction

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie