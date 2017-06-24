OPINION: California Zephyr railcar has a long history as ‘boondoggle’

I read with great interest the article in last week’s paper that the California Zephyr railroad car is going to be transferred to the Maricopa Historical Society (“Pinal County transfers ownership of California Zephyr railcar” on page 4 of the June 14, 201, issue).
Given the history of this car it would be very interesting to the taxpayers to know who the members of this society are.
This car was purchased when Stan Griffis was Pinal County manager, several years before he was convicted of fraud and sent to prison.
Jimmie Kerr and Sandie Smith were on the Pinal County Board of Supervisors then.
On the way from its place of purchase – unbeknownst to the purchasers – it went by way of California where it was used in the movie cited by your article and Pinal County was not reimbursed for its use. While waiting for the arrival of this metal wonder a loading platform was constructed so that the Amtrak passengers could board the train when it stopped. Unfortunately it was made in such a way that the car could not be pulled in on the track behind the platform and two cranes had to be hired to lift it over top and lower it onto the tracks.
Finally in place and operational, it was realized that the Zephyr had been misplaced and that every time the train stopped to embark/disembark passengers, Maricopa Road was blocked and there was no way that, if needed, emergency vehicles on the north side of the blockage could reach the school on the south side of the blockage.
After Pinal County spent an estimated $1.5 million or more on the Zephyr, Amtrak discontinued service to Maricopa a short time later and the car sat there accumulating graffiti until a chain-link fence was erected to protect it.
I do hope that the historical society appreciates what a bargain they are getting for $1. As far as the taxpayer is concerned they ought to call this financially disastrous boondoggle “The Hurricane.”
Charles Stewart
Apache Junction
