Tina Gerola: August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month

The month of August in Arizona means back-to-school and long, hot days. Unfortunately, the hot weather and distraction of back-to-school also spells increased risk for child drownings. Water related incidents tend to peak in the month of August, and every year we work to educate the community so the message stays fresh in late summer.
Superstition Fire and Medical District joins Phoenix Children’s Hospital in asking Arizona families to take the right steps today, to save a child’s life. It’s as easy as ABC:
•A – Active undistracted adult supervision – Reading, texting, or talking while children are in or around water is not active supervision.
•B – Barriers are anything and everything that come between the child and the water. This includes pool fences with self-latching gates, window and door alarms, and you.
•C- Coast Guard Approved Life Vests & Classes – Small children should wear Coast Guard approved life vests anytime they are near the pool, and everyone in your family must know how to swim and know CPR.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy proclaimed August as Drowning Impact Awareness Month in Apache Junction. Purple ribbons and wristbands will be worn all month as a way to spark up the conversation of water safety and to recognize the impact that fatal and non-fatal drownings have upon children, families, first responders, and the entire community.
Drowning is our nation’s No. 1 cause of unintentional death of children under the age of five years old. Since Jan. 1, the Valley of the Sun has already had 32 deaths, including seven peds, one child, and 24 adults, resulting from 77 water-related incidents. For every child that dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care. More than 50 percent of drown victims treated in emergency departments require hospitalization or transfer for further care. These non-fatal drowning injuries can cause severe brain damage that may result in long-term disabilities.
Join us in this important effort by picking up your free package of drowning prevention material and purple ribbon/wristband at Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Administration office, 565 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction. To find out more about water safety, CPR and swim classes, call 480-982-4440, Ext. 104 or visit us at www.sfmd.az.gov. Awareness is free. Wear your purple ribbon or wrist band to remember the impact of child drownings and commit to be water safe this August.
Tina Gerola
Fire & Life Safety Specialist
Superstition Fire and Medical District
