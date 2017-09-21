OPINION Apache Junction needs bus system for weekdays

I agree with Heidi Robinson (“Apache Junction desperately needs a bus system” on page 6 of the Sept. 6, 2017, issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent) concerning the bus system.

I am 70 years old and even though I still have a car and drive, it would be good if we had a bus we could ride to doctors, the pharmacy, grocery store, etc., even if it only ran 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Cabs are fare too expensive when you are on a fixed income

I hope Valley Metro bus systems considers this.

Mary Cummings
Apache Junction

The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.

