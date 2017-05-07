Angie Rodgers: Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue must prioritize ending hunger

The Association of Arizona Food Banks congratulates former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue on his confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. AAFB calls on Secretary Perdue to prioritize combating hunger, an issue that affects one in five Arizonans.
Anti-hunger programs are based upon deep and long-standing bipartisan support – rooted in the fundamental belief that nobody in our nation should go hungry.
Secretary Perdue now oversees the nation’s most critical nutrition programs, so we call on him to support a Farm Bill that strengthens vital nutrition programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and The Emergency Food Assistance Program, which help nearly a million Arizonans avoid hunger. We simply cannot reach every Arizonan who struggles with hunger without strong support from our government leaders.
While AAFB stands ready and willing to work with Secretary Perdue to combat hunger, Arizona food banks will staunchly oppose any effort that makes it harder for children, seniors, people with disabilities, and the working poor to access food, or in any way diminish the ability of nutrition programs to reduce hunger.
Angie Rodgers
President and CEO
Association of Arizona Food Banks
Editor’s note: Established in 1984, the Association of Arizona Food Banks is a private, nonprofit organization serving five member regional food banks (Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Desert Mission Food Bank, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, United Food Bank and Yuma Community Food Bank) and a network of nearly 1,200 food pantries and agencies. AAFB is an inaugural partner state association of Feeding America. For more information, to find a food bank or pantry in the area, or to learn more about donation and volunteer opportunities, visit www.azfoodbanks.org.
