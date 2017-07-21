OPINION: Advocates help foster kids reach independence

At a time when our country is celebrating its independence, hundreds of kids in Arizona’s foster care system are trying to finds theirs without the guidance and direction that traditionally comes from parents.
Teens who enter the foster care system are at a disadvantage when it comes to independence. They are more likely than younger children to be placed in a group home or shelter situation with up to a dozen other youth and limited opportunities for personal growth.
This hits hard at a time when most other kids their age are getting ready to drive, graduate high school and date.
There are thousands of teens in foster care in Arizona and every six months more than 500 of them reach the age of 18 and head out into the world on their own.
The community can help. Studies have shown one caring, consistent adult can have a life-changing impact on a child in foster care.
That’s why the Court Appointed Special Advocate program is so important.
CASA advocates ensure not only that a child in foster care has a consistent adult presence but also that they have the services and support they need to thrive.
CASA advocates are appointed to one case and visit the children involved with that case regularly. They gather vital information that is shared in a court report with the judge who will ultimately make decisions regarding the child’s living situation.
Children with a CASA volunteer assigned to them are more likely to receive services and resources, twice as likely to find a safe, permanent home and half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.
Unfortunately very few children get the support of a CASA volunteer.
There are more than 1,000 CASA volunteers serving children all over Arizona. Pinal County has nearly 80 CASA advocates serving, but with roughly 1,200 children in foster care, we need help.
CASA of Pinal County encourages more people to get involved. To learn more about the program, contact community outreach coordinator Ashley Flores at 520-866-7080 or AFlores@courts.az.gov.
Donna McBride
Unit Supervisor
Court Appointed Special Advocate
Program administrator II/
Public information officer
Pinal County Juvenile Court Services
