Connie Lane-Van Driel: 19th annual Boys and Girls Club ‘friendraiser’ a success

“‘Puttin’ on the Glitz’: A Black and Bling Affair,” above, was the theme of the April 22 gala and auction benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley, Superstition Mountain Branch’s, 19th annual fundraiser. The event was held at Dolce Vita Retirement Community, 3301 S. Goldfield Road. For more information on the boys and girls club, 1755 N. Idaho Road, go to www.clubzona.org/locations/apache_junction. (Photo special to the Independent, from Crystal Brinkley)

The 19th Annual Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley, Superstition Mountain Branch, “friendraiser” was held Saturday, April 22.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors, Title Sponsor-United Group; Taco Bell; Pinal Partnership; Barefoot Wine; Dolce Vita; Clear Title Agency of Arizona; Modern Woodmen (Sandie Russell); Carrabba’s at San Tan, Gilbert; Prudential Overall Supply; The Dolly Steamboat; Encore Creative; SRP; Big Two Toyota/Scion of Chandler; Dee DeBow; Andrea Wojtasek; Kabat’s Frontier Ace Hardware (Brian Kabat); Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors; Sandie and Tom Smith; Tess Nesser; Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club; Encanterra Golf and Country Club; Shea Homes; Gold Canyon Golf and Country Club; Salt River Tubing and Recreation; Arizona Diamondbacks; Arizona Cardinals; Phoenix Suns; Phoenix Coyotes; Dukes Process Service; Sunset Swings; Arizona Telephone Pioneers; Call to Auction; Mark LeResche and the Rio Salado Shooting Range Professionals; Skip Chase and Arizona Fox Sports; AJI Sporting Goods; our local partner organizations – SMPC; The Elks Lodge No. 2349; Goldfield Ghost Riders; AJ Mounted Rangers; Soroptimists; city of Apache Junction; Mayor Jeff Serdy and city council; Apache Junction Police Department; Superstition Fire and Medical District firefighters; the many local businesses in our communities (Gold Canyon, Superstition Mountain, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa) who supported our live and silent auctions; our wonderful Friends group, volunteers and board of directors; Mark Hanke and your administrative staff; Swati Webb and her staff from the East Valley Boys and Girls Clubs who ran the ticket sales; Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley Corporate Board, our local director, Russell St. Johns, and his staff; to the brave children who graced us with wonderful entertainment; the individuals, businesses and organizations who donated so generously to the summer day camp program and to all of our supporters and friends.

What a truly wonderful event this year. Thank you for the part you played in making it so successful. You have secured our doors to stay open for after-school programs for another year. Many kids will enjoy a summer of fun-filled programs.

Next year we celebrate 20 years of “friendraising.” We hope to see you there. The theme is “‘Boogie Fever’” A 1970s Disco Dance” and will be held Aug. 21, 2018.
Connie Lane-Van Driel
Event chairwoman

