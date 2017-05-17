Connie Lane-Van Driel: 19th annual Boys and Girls Club ‘friendraiser’ a success

The 19th Annual Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley, Superstition Mountain Branch, “friendraiser” was held Saturday, April 22.
Thank you to our wonderful sponsors, Title Sponsor-United Group; Taco Bell; Pinal Partnership; Barefoot Wine; Dolce Vita; Clear Title Agency of Arizona; Modern Woodmen (Sandie Russell); Carrabba’s at San Tan, Gilbert; Prudential Overall Supply; The Dolly Steamboat; Encore Creative; SRP; Big Two Toyota/Scion of Chandler; Dee DeBow; Andrea Wojtasek; Kabat’s Frontier Ace Hardware (Brian Kabat); Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors; Sandie and Tom Smith; Tess Nesser; Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club; Encanterra Golf and Country Club; Shea Homes; Gold Canyon Golf and Country Club; Salt River Tubing and Recreation; Arizona Diamondbacks; Arizona Cardinals; Phoenix Suns; Phoenix Coyotes; Dukes Process Service; Sunset Swings; Arizona Telephone Pioneers; Call to Auction; Mark LeResche and the Rio Salado Shooting Range Professionals; Skip Chase and Arizona Fox Sports; AJI Sporting Goods; our local partner organizations – SMPC; The Elks Lodge No. 2349; Goldfield Ghost Riders; AJ Mounted Rangers; Soroptimists; city of Apache Junction; Mayor Jeff Serdy and city council; Apache Junction Police Department; Superstition Fire and Medical District firefighters; the many local businesses in our communities (Gold Canyon, Superstition Mountain, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa) who supported our live and silent auctions; our wonderful Friends group, volunteers and board of directors; Mark Hanke and your administrative staff; Swati Webb and her staff from the East Valley Boys and Girls Clubs who ran the ticket sales; Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley Corporate Board, our local director, Russell St. Johns, and his staff; to the brave children who graced us with wonderful entertainment; the individuals, businesses and organizations who donated so generously to the summer day camp program and to all of our supporters and friends.
What a truly wonderful event this year. Thank you for the part you played in making it so successful. You have secured our doors to stay open for after-school programs for another year. Many kids will enjoy a summer of fun-filled programs.
Next year we celebrate 20 years of “friendraising.” We hope to see you there. The theme is “‘Boogie Fever’” A 1970s Disco Dance” and will be held Aug. 21, 2018.
Connie Lane-Van Driel
Event chairwoman
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.