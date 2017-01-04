Christa Rizzi and Robert Matsch: 1,285 items collected in AZ Tiremen Services drive

Congratulations to Arnold Auto Center, 870 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, which took back its title in the Arizona Tiremen Services 2016 Toy Drive with a whopping 545 items and first place.
Together local businesses and their customers collected 1,285 toys, food, clothing and school supplies for our fifth annual drive.
We want to thank each and every one of this year’s participants for helping make the holidays brighter for less-fortunate children and their families. As always, the donations stay right here in our community.
A huge thank you to local participating businesses: AJI Sporting Goods, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, Arizona Winter Visitors Association, Arnold Auto, Einstein Preschools, The Hitching Post (third place), OK Corral RV Park, Republic Services Right Away Disposal (second place), Sherry and Company Hair Design, Stop-N-Shop Military Surplus and Three Phase Mechanical
Also, thank you to all the customers for dropping donations at each location.
Christa Rizzi and Robert Matsch
Arizona Tiremen Services
Apache Junction
