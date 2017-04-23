Youth advisory council members sought

Teenagers looking to get involved in the community can apply to be on the city’s youth advisory council.
In 2016 the Apache Junction City Council established the Youth Advisory Council in order to provide local youth a voice in community issues, educate them on local government and develop leadership skills in area youth. The group acts as teen advisors to the city council, city boards/commissions and city departments on matters directly related to youth programming and youth-related issues.
Applicants need to be entering ninth-12th grade in the 2017-18 school year. Meetings are held twice a month, with additional meetings and volunteer requirements scheduled as necessary.
Applications are at www.ajcity.net/yac or can be picked up at the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department main office, 1035 N. Idaho Road. For more information about this program, call JJ Underwood at 480-474-5207 or e-mail junderwood@ajcity.net.