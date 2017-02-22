Would Gold Canyon be interested in merging with city of Apache Junction?

Gold Canyon residents would need to petition the city of Apache Junction to start any annexation process, the city council was told at a special meeting Saturday, Feb. 11. The council met 10 a.m.-noon in part to discuss Mayor Jeff Serdy’s suggestion to approach residents in adjacent communities in unincorporated Pinal County to consider annexation or a merger with the city. Those areas include county islands, Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills and the Superstition Mountain Museum area.
Funds the city receives from the state would be reduced if San Tan Valley were to become a city, Mayor Serdy said at the meeting. If the city of Apache Junction could increase its population from 39,000 people, it could receive more funding, he said.
“If the city gets to 50,000 people, you get on a whole different level of funding, eligible for much more (Community Development Block Grants) from the feds and much more state-backed matching revenue,” Mayor Serdy said at the special meeting. “We’d then be on the same level as Yuma or Flagstaff. And there’s already 50,000 people here. It’s not like we’re putting in new residents. They’re already here, they’re already on the roads, they’re already using everything, so let’s just get credit for them.”
One of the fears he has heard from Gold Canyon residents is that the area would lose its identity if it merged with Apache Junction, Mayor Serdy said at the meeting.
“I would think that if we would merge, there would be no reason to ever change the identity regarding Gold Canyon. Keep the name, keep the address. Just like right now, Ahwatukee, it feels like its own city but that’s actually Phoenix,” he said.
Mayor Serdy said a petition process is used to annex land.
“It is not a vote. It is a petition process and I don’t believe the city of Apache Junction should do it. It would be up to the residents in these areas,” Mayor Serdy said. “If Gold Canyon wanted to merge with us, then they would do it themselves. It would not be us.”
Elected officials in attendance were Mayor Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron, Gail Evans, Robin Barker and Jeff Struble.
About 150 area residents attended the special meeting in room 117 of the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Seats set up for the public were filled. People stood along the walls and windows and many more were outside because the room was at capacity.
Some in the audience objected to there not being microphones or a speaker to amplify what was being said. Mayor Serdy said it was not a town hall or a public forum and there would be no comments from the public.
A Gold Canyon resident posted on Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA’s website that he attended the meeting and was not in favor of annexation.
“I am a 30-year Gold Canyon resident and AJ can kiss off. Not interested in their politics, over-regulations … and high taxes. I also love how they hid the agenda on this and did not allow anyone to speak,” Bob Bocskay said in a Facebook comment at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/saturday-meeting-includes-discussion-on-approaching-gold-canyon-on-annexing/.
The city council did not vote on the matter, but the consensus appeared to be that a focus should first be on merging with county islands – areas surrounded on all sides by the city of Apache Junction. One island is west of Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
“Our previous council, when we discussed annexation, we had agreed that we would start with our small county islands that are already within our city limits – those pockets that just were not originally part of our city,” Councilwoman Evans said during the meeting.
“I think it’s a win-win for the county islands and for the city,” Councilwoman Rizzi said in an interview after the meeting. “I think for the county islands they get more services and for the city it helps to increase our numbers, which provides extra funding down the road.”
Mayor Serdy said misinformation had been circulated about the Feb. 11 discussion on Gold Canyon.
“We dispelled a lot of the misinformation that was circulating on social media. They thought we were going to try to do something to them or take something from them, which is the furthest thing from the truth,” Mayor Serdy said in an interview following the meeting.
When asked if he changed some of their minds at the meeting, he replied, “I don’t know whether they’ll want to actually merge, but at least we got the information about what we want to discuss out there.”
Mayor Serdy said he plans to meet with anyone who wants to talk to him about the pros and cons of merging with the city of Apache Junction.
“I’m going to continue to reach out and I’ll speak wherever they invite me out there,” he said. “If I speak for the next year or so and I feel that there is go-ahead, then I’ll bring it up on a work session,” Mayor Serdy said.
Councilwoman Rizzi said after the meeting that misinformation was provided to the public through a media source.
“There was just a general feeling that we were going to make decisions at this meeting and we were just going to take over Gold Canyon and it was going to happen and be done today,” she said.
“The purpose of our meeting and future meetings is just to open up the dialogue. Just we want to hear from them but we also want them to hear from us what it is that we’re hoping to make happen,” Councilwoman Rizzi said.
Vice Mayor Wilson was contacted by several people upset that city officials were considering taking over Gold Canyon.
“I got several e-mails from people who I’ll say (are) ‘anti’ in this aspect. They didn’t even realize that it is a petition that they have to go through and that the owners of the property are the ones who are going to make the decision. They thought it is was going to be a vote. Well no, it’s not,” Vice Mayor Wilson said in an interview after the meeting.
“There was a lot of misinformation that was out in the community by certain individuals that tainted the waters and it cleared up some of the issues today, but we will continue to talk amongst the citizens in Apache Junction and the surrounding areas to get the information out to them so that they can make the proper decisions when the time comes,” Councilman Struble said in a interview after the meeting.
Other agenda items
The council also discussed assignments of city council members to represent the city on regional organizations; had some written, TV, social and radio media training; discussed and heard an update on state land development south of U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway); and appeared to agree that a separate meeting was needed to discuss what groups – such as the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board, charter school boards and adjacent city and town councils – the local council should meet with.
The council also discussed the process a city can take in establishing a utility department such as with voter approval and available sources of funding for acquisition of community facilities districts. Discussion included the Apache Junction Water District, which the council governs as a separate entity, and the local sewer district (Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1). Websites for the two are http://www.ajwaterdistrict.org and http://www.smcfd.org.
Following the meeting, Councilman Struble, who served on the SMCFD board of directors prior to being elected to the council, said more information is needed before making a decision on the sewer district.
“We need a lot more information before anything can be decided,” Councilman Struble said.
For more information, see the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com