Wooden nickels as souvenir for 100th year of Apache Junction’s founding?

A celebration for the 100th anniversary of when Apache Junction was named and/or founded could include souvenir wooden nickels, members of the Focal Point and Tourism Committee discussed at a recent meeting.
The committee July 11 discussed having exhibits with old photos copied and framed and memorabilia that could be set up at various venues.
Larry Johnson, CEO and president of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and a member of the committee, said wooden nickels could be produced and given out at each venue.
“That’s an awesome idea,” committee member Jeff Danford, of the Superstition Mountain Museum, said at the meeting.
Donations and corporate sponsors could be sought, committee Chairman Jeff Serdy, mayor of Apache Junction, said at the meeting.
“Like all of these things, there could be expense and we talked about bringing – channeling – through either (nonprofits Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance) or Friends of AJ, like to go buy those frames, to do the copying. We could set up for donations,” he said.
As the date is five years out – 2022 – the meeting focused on brainstorming and general timelines for gathering additional volunteer support and sponsors. It was held at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. The committee was set up to beautify the city’s focal point on the northeast corner of North and West Apache Trail.
Mr. Serdy wants the centennial focus to be on the founding of the city and not the naming.
“It has nothing to do with the naming of the city. It’s the founding of the city. Nobody cares about the name. So we don’t want to get it sidetracked with that,” he said at the meeting.
“In 1921 there was nothing out here but a crossroads. So this family of Curtises came out and said ‘Hey, what a great place to put something’ and it just happened to be Apache Junction, correct?”
“No,” committee member Tess Nesser said. “It was called Youngberg.”
She said it was named after a Mr. Young who had the Youngberg Mine.
“When George Cleveland Curtis … registered … with the state of Arizona … he on that date changed the name,” Ms. Nesser said.
“But he started whatever,” Mr. Serdy said. “That’s the thing. It’s not about choosing a name – ‘Hey, what are we going to call this?’”
“Well, it was both,” Ms. Nesser said.
“We’re going to get to the bottom of all of this, but I think it’s the founding of the city,” Mr. Serdy said.
“Out of this group, starting now – and it’s now, what, five years away? – it really needs to (be) when we’re one-year away, in four years, pretty much have to have all of this laid out,” he said.
“So then it gets to be the year of the centennial. We would hope – we don’t have the power or the authority to do this because there are separate committees that run Lost Dutchman Days, the Veterans Day Parade, etc., we would ask those and say ‘hey, this is this year. We think that it would be good if you make this year’s event towards the 100th year anniversary.’ But by then they would have already known that something is happening and going on and seeing what this group is doing. And they try to get a relative of the Curtises to be the grand marshal,” Mr. Serdy said.
“We’ve got to approach them two years before this because that’s relatively when they start brainstorming these things and go ‘Hey: 2022. This is what we’re doing. Can we incorporate this somehow’ so that we don’t go to them six months before and say ‘Hey, we want to do this’ and they’ve already laid their foundation for their event,” committee member Braden Jacob Biggs said.
Mr. Johnson said the chamber of commerce handles the Lost Dutchman Days parade.
“We handle all of the stuff with the parade, so we’ll do all of the grand-marshaling,” he said.
Committee member Amy Allanson said a pamphlet should be designed to explain who Mr. Curtis was, show old photos and publicize the 100th anniversary.
“One of the thoughts I’ve had is to have this pamphlet identifying the different events in town and they could be highlighted in color and then refer to pages in the pamphlet or to the Internet so you could have that already for all of the different events during the year,” she said.
A city street could be renamed to celebrate the centennial, Mr. Serdy said.
“You don’t even really have to change it officially,” Mr. Serdy said.
“Even though North Apache Trail – from right here at the light to the light is North Apache Trail – give it a local flavor,” Ms. Nesser said. “We could call it George Cleveland Curtis Way or something like that.”
City streets could mention the centennial, one member said.
Mr. Biggs said the state painted street intersections for the Arizona Centennial.
“The state centennial emblem actually painted onto the pavement – is that something we could possibly do in city streets?” he asked.
“It’s our city street,” committee member Joel Stern, city attorney, said.
The next Focal Point and Tourism Committee meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug, 8, at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.
A meeting to gather volunteers and form committees for planning the centennial is to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. The location has not been determined.
“This is something big and spectacular for our community,” Ms. Nesser said.
To volunteer or for more information, call Ms. Nesser at 480-982-1403 or e-mail her at truehart4@yahoo.com.
