Women of the Moose donate $1,533 to Apache Junction NJROTC program

The Women of the Moose Chapter No. 1127 of Apache Junction recently held an indoor mini putt-putt event to benefit Apache Junction high School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.
The event raised $1,533 to subsidize the endeavors of the outstanding youth of the organization.
Thank you to our generous sponsors, with special acknowledgement to Legacy Green Solutions, Patricia Gille, for providing the course. Also, Superstition Harley-Davidson for its generosity in providing gifts and cash for door prizes.
The event was held at the Loyal Order of Moose, 350 W. 16th Ave. in Apache Junction.
Women of the Moose is a 501(c)3 organization with goals such as banding women together in a fraternal relationship to assist charitable activities.
Anyone interested in becoming a member may contact the Moose Lodge at 350 W. 16th Ave. or call 480-982-4000.
Editor’s note: Beth Ann Plank is a member of the Women of the Moose.