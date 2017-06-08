Women of the Moose donate $1,533 to Apache Junction NJROTC program

Jun 8th, 2017 · by , · Comments:

From left are Co-chair Beth Ann Plank, retired Navy Senior Chief David Patti and Kathy Allen, recorder. (Photo special to the Independent)

The Women of the Moose Chapter No. 1127 of Apache Junction recently held an indoor mini putt-putt event to benefit Apache Junction high School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.

The event raised $1,533 to subsidize the endeavors of the outstanding youth of the organization.

Thank you to our generous sponsors, with special acknowledgement to Legacy Green Solutions, Patricia Gille, for providing the course. Also, Superstition Harley-Davidson for its generosity in providing gifts and cash for door prizes.

The event was held at the Loyal Order of Moose, 350 W.  16th Ave. in Apache Junction.

Women of the Moose is a 501(c)3 organization with goals such as banding women together in a fraternal relationship to assist charitable activities.

Anyone interested in becoming a member may contact the Moose Lodge at 350 W. 16th Ave. or call 480-982-4000.

Editor’s note: Beth Ann Plank is a member of the Women of the Moose.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie