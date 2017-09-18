Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board to meet

Residents can learn about the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District at a 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sept. 19, meeting in the council chambers, 300 W. Superstition Blvd.
Items on the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx include:
•presentation and discussion on concept to include advertisement inserts in water bills.
•presentations and discussion on water quality, meter replacement program, an account re-establishment fee, water system update, payment portal update and a shut-off avoidance pilot program, a district treasurer report; and the latest financial report.
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.