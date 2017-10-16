Entrada del Oro Sewer Co. in Gold Canyon renewing release of wastewater into tributary of Queen Creek

The Entrada del Oro Sewer Co., dba Liberty Utilities, 5301 S. Superstition Mountain Drive No. 104A, PMB 422, in Gold Canyon, has applied for a renewal Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the proposed discharge of up to 300,000 gallons per day of treated domestic wastewater. It will be discharged from the Entrada del Oro Wastewater Treatment Plant to a tributary of Queen Creek in the Middle Gila River Basin in Township 1S, Range 10E, Section 30, in Pinal County. The Entrada del Oro WWTP is a privately owned treatment works that receives domestic wastewater from residential and commercial sources in Gold Canyon. Sludge is sent to the Gold Canyon WWTP for further treatment and dewatering before being sent to Butterfield Landfill for final disposal, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The Entrada del Oro Wastewater Treatment Plant is approximately 2 miles northeast of the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and West El Camino Viejo. It serves Approximately 1,100 homes in the Entrada del Oro subdivision.