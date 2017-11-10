Warm, 83˚F-85˚F Nov. 10

Daytime highs will warm into the 83˚F-85˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Looking at the big picture, zonal upper level flow (westerlies) will be the main driver over the desert Southwest with general high pressure to our south across Mexico and the dominant storm track well to our north in the Pacific Northwest. Long story short, plan on daily high temperatures in the low to mid 80s with varying amounts of passing high clouds through the weekend. Plan on partly sunny skies mixed with passing high clouds. Daytime highs will warm into the 83˚F-85˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will once again remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence. As mentioned above, plan on quiet weather this upcoming weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies. Daily high temperatures will continue in the low to mid 80s to go along with crisp overnight lows in the low 60s to upper 50s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.